Government reshuffles DCs in 23 districts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2022, 09:30 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2022, 09:53 am

The government has reshuffled the post of Deputy Commissioner (DC) in 23 districts by transferring and giving new postings.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification in this regard on Wednesday.

DCs of Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Rangpur, Comilla, Cox's Bazar, and Mymensingh are among the reshuffled government officials.

Few DCs have been moved to other districts, and some have been promoted to the position of joint secretary.

For the first time, the officers of the 25th BCS have been made DCs.

