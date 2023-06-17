23 Bangladeshis among 2,000 tourists stranded in Sikkim due to flash flood

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2023, 06:26 pm

Photo: NDTV
Around 23 Bangladeshi nationals among over 2,000 tourists were stranded in North Sikkim due to a landslide following a flash flood since Thursday (17 June).

Contacted, Ranjan Sen, first secretary (press), Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, told The Business Standard, "We are in touch with the Sikkim administration. We have been informed that there are Bangladeshis there along with other foreign tourists. But we have yet to know exactly how many there are or when they will return."

Apart from Bangladesh, ten are from the United States and three from Singapore, reports the NDTV.

The road from North Sikkim district headquarters Mangan to Chungthang has been blocked at Pegong Supply Khola, disrupting vehicular traffic. The road clearance work will begin once the rain stops, said NDTV quoting Indian officials. 

Due to this, around 1,975 domestic and 36 foreign tourists were stranded at hotels in Lachen and Lachung areas.

As many as 345 cars and 11 motorbikes were also stuck at various places in North Sikkim.

 

