Dhaka-Tangail highway: Still a death trap

Highlights

229 deaths in 133 road accidents in a year

47 motorcycle accidents

78 people dead

Includes 54 auto-rickshaw passengers, 48 passersby

Highest 42 killed in Kalihati

It's 229 deaths in 133 different road accidents in a single year.

This is after upgrading the Dhaka-Tangail highway to a four-lane.

Despite this, it still remains one of the deadliest highways in the country.

The Road Safety Foundation (RSF) disclosed the information and also marked a few spots on the highways, which account for the bulk of the accidents.

In 2016, the Tk6,168 crore worth four-lane project of Dhaka-Tangail highway was turned to a 70 kilometre stretch of four lanes from Joydebpur to Tangail's Elenga.

The work started after six years of construction work. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on December 21, 2022 inaugurated the highway.

The RSF published a report on Wednesday mentioning that a total of 186 people were injured last year on the Dhaka-Tangail highway.

In 47 motorcycle accidents, 78 people also died. Another 54 auto rickshaw passengers and 48 passersby or pedestrians were also killed in those accidents.

Analysing the accident prone spots, the RSF reports found that in Tangail district, six people killed in a single accident on the Bangabondhu Shetu Intersection area and nine people were killed in Bhuyapur.

The highest number of people – 42 – were killed in 27 road accidents in the Kalihati area.

In Mirzapur area, 30 people were killed and 38 people were injured while seven people were killed in Rabna Bypass area.

In Gazipur district, 17 people were killed in Joydebpur area, 23 in Gazipur Sadar area, 13 people in Sreepur, 2 people in Chandra, 35 people were killed in Kaliakoir area.

The RSF expressed dissatisfaction over the increased accidents on Dhaka-Tangail highway.

"Accidents are not dropping down even after the road has been upgraded to four-lane highway," the report reads.

RSF Executive Director Saidur Rahman told The Business Standard that they have urged the highway policemen to be vigilant on highways.

The organisation also made some recommendations, to prevent accidents on the highway. It includes service roads for low-speed traffic/vehicles, speed gun cameras on the highway, increased surveillance of the highway, and immediate steps are needed to lower the accidents.

Professor Hadiuzzaman of BUET's Accident Research Institute told TBS that a highway is not safe for plying auto rickshaws and nosimon-korimon.

Gazipur Highway Circle Assistant Superintendent of Police admitted that Kalihati and Mirzapur area are most accident-prone on the highway.