229 BGB platoons, 460 RAB patrol teams deployed across country as security measures beefed up

BGB personnel on the streets of Dhaka. File Photo: UNB
BGB personnel on the streets of Dhaka. File Photo: UNB

To maintain law and order, a total of 229 platoons of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and 460 Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) patrol teams have been deployed across the country amid the ongoing blockade called by BNP, Jamaat and like-minded opposition parties and the unrest in the readymade garments (RMG) sector.

An adequate number of BGB platoons have been deployed around garment factories in Dhaka and adjacent areas, said BGB Headquarters Public Relations Officer Shariful Islam.

Meanwhile, 160 patrol teams of RAB are deployed in the capital, RAB Legal and Media Wing Senior Assistant Director ANM Emran Khan said. 

Following the announcement of the election schedule, major cities and districts of the country including the capital have been brought under a comprehensive security blanket through the deployment of police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and BGB personnel.

460 RAB patrol teams are deployed across the country, 16 November. Photo: Courtesy
460 RAB patrol teams are deployed across the country, 16 November. Photo: Courtesy

To safeguard the Election Bhaban in Agargaon, seven RAB patrol teams equipped with specialised vehicles were strategically deployed in the surrounding areas, while an additional 60 RAB patrol teams were mobilised across other parts of the capital.

In addition, at least 10 platoons of BGB were deployed to secure the vicinity of the Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon, following the polls schedule announcement.

All police stations have been asked to remain alert across the city. The capital's major roads have been also kept under drone surveillance in a bid to minimise possible incidents of violence centring the election schedule announcement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman warned that law enforcement agencies will take stern action if there is any kind of anarchy or disorder in the name of movements.

Aside from the capital, policemen across the country have been asked to remain "extra cautious" to avert any untoward situation centring polls schedule, said police sources.

