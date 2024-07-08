223 journalists targeted in attacks across Bangladesh: HRSS report

Bangladesh

The report, detailing the perilous conditions faced by journalists in Bangladesh during the first six months of 2024, states that among the victims, two journalists tragically lost their lives.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

At least 223 journalists have been subjected to violence, harassment, and intimidation in a disturbing wave of attacks across the country, according to a recent report by the Human Rights Support Society (HRSS).

The report, detailing the perilous conditions faced by journalists in Bangladesh during the first six months of 2024, states that among the victims, two journalists tragically lost their lives.

It highlights a grim reality for media professionals, with 128 journalists injured, 39 physically assaulted, and 30 receiving threats aimed at silencing their critical reporting. Furthermore, three journalists were arrested under the provisions of the Cyber Security Act 2023, illustrating the mounting legal challenges faced by the press.

According to the report, the 12th National Assembly elections have been marred by widespread violence, resulting in the deaths of 43 individuals, including government party leaders, workers, and supporters.

"In January alone, 12 people were killed, 1364 injured, over 60 shot, and more than 300 homes and businesses vandalised or looted in at least 524 violent incidents. Minority communities, election candidates, polling agents, and presiding officers were also targeted. Concurrently, the 6th Upazila Parishad elections saw 17 deaths and over 1,000 injuries in at least 203 incidents, with significant property damage and arson.

"Law enforcement and custodial forces have been implicated in 12 extrajudicial killings during the first half of the year. Additionally, 58 detainees, including members of BNP, died in prison custody, raising concerns about torture and inadequate medical care," it said.

Also minority communities have faced 26 attacks, resulting in six deaths and significant property damage, said the report.

Border conflicts with India and Myanmar added to the chaos, with 16 Bangladeshis killed and 35 arrested by Indian Border Guards, and four people killed due to shelling from Myanmar, it added.

"A staggering 917 women and girls were tortured, with 343 rapes reported, including 189 children. Gang rapes, killings post-rape, and suicides reflect the dire state of women's safety. Domestic violence led to 173 deaths, 50 injuries, and 69 suicides, while acid attacks left six women seriously injured," states the report.

Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) / journalists attacked

Comments

