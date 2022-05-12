222 tonnes of edible oil seized in Khulna

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 01:46 pm

Related News

222 tonnes of edible oil seized in Khulna

A joint team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district administration conducted an operation in the Borobazar area of Khulna on Thursday (12 May)

TBS Report
12 May, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 12 May, 2022, 01:46 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

A mobile court in Khulna has recovered 222 tonnes of edible oil from three trading companies in the city. The establishments have been fined for hoarding.

A joint team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and district administration conducted an operation in the Borobazar area of Khulna on Thursday (12 May).

The operation was led by Khulna District Administration Executive Magistrate Debashish Basak.

"A total of 222.08 tonnes of oil was found from the three traders; they have been fined one lakh 60 thousand takas," Executive Magistrate Debashish Basak told the Business Standard.

"31.06 metric tonnes of soybean and 63.30 metric tonnes of palm oil were found in Saha Traders during the operation. Dilip Kumar Saha, the owner of the company, has been fined Tk30,000 for this,"he added.

Sonali Enterprise was found to be hoarding  26.78 metric tons of soybeans and 31.80 metric tons of palm oil. Pradip Saha, the owner of the company, was fined Tk90,000, the district administration said. It also said that 9.58 metric tons of soybean and 59.56 metric tons of palm oil were found in Ranjit Biswas & Sons . Ajit Biswas, the owner of the company, has been fined Tk40,000.

Along with the fines, the traders have been instructed to sell the oils at government-mandated prices within the next three days.

1.5 lakh litres of hoarded edible oil seized in 4 districts

Hundreds of thousands of litres of hoarded edible oil are coming out of the warehouses of traders in raids across the country although the essential cooking item remained out of the market for the last several days.

The government has been conducting raids against hoarders to avoid an artificial crisis for edible oil in the country. 

Top News

edible oil / Oil Hoarders / raid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beijing’s regulatory crackdown cost tech companies as much as $2 trillion of market value. Photo: Bloomberg

How useful is big tech in a Covid lockdown, really?

27m | Panorama
Dr Manzoor Ahmed. TBS TBS Sketch.

‘We need a two-to-three-year recovery plan before returning to a regular class routine’

2h | Panorama
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

4h | Panorama
The Nilkhet book sellers who lost lakhs in the February fire are still reeling back from the effects. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

First a pandemic, then a fire: The quiet, heartsick struggles of Nilkhet booksellers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

Rajapaksa family at the center of Sri Lanka's public outrage

4h | Videos
Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

Story of ‘Game Changer’ actresses

4h | Videos
BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

BBS forecasts a per capita income of $233

6h | Videos
Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

Mujahidul Islam Selim's analysis of leftist politics

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

2
The hostile welcome to Bangladesh
Bangladesh

The hostile welcome to Bangladesh

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021
Energy

Bangladesh gas fields burnt $3m worth of gas in the air in 2021

5
Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 
Banking

Union Capital asked to return Tk100cr FDR to BATBC 

6
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert