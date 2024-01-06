22 trains bound for western regions halted for today, tomorrow: Source

TBS Report
06 January, 2024, 11:20 am
This suspension includes trains scheduled for 6 January, the day before the election, and 7 January, the day of the election

TBS File photo
TBS File photo

Bangladesh Railway has suspended the operation of 22 train services which shuttle through western region of the country – following the Benapole Express fire incident in the capital's Gopibagh on Friday (5 January) night.

This suspension includes trains scheduled for 6 January, the day before the election, and 7 January, the day of the election, according to a Facebook post by the General manager of West Bangladesh Railway on his official handle.

The West Zone GM Asim Kumar Talukder also confirmed the matter over a phone call with The Business Standard this morning.

The post reads, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the Benapole Express and Dhalarchar Express trains will remain non-operational on 6 and 7 January." 

Additionally, the Mahananda (Up/Down), Rocket (Up/Down), Padmarag (21/22), Rangpur Shuttle (97/98), Dhaka Commuter (99), Rajshahi Commuter (5/6), and Bogura Commuter (5/6) trains will also be completely halted on both days.

"Chilmari Commuter and Local (462/455/456/461) trains will be partially operational on 6 January and entirely suspended on 7 January," the post further reads.

