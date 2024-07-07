22 individuals get Agriculturally Important Person awards

Bangladesh

BSS
07 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 10:38 pm

Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdus Shahid formally handed over the awards among the 22 individuals as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial auditorium. Photo: BSS
Agriculture Minister Dr Md Abdus Shahid formally handed over the awards among the 22 individuals as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial auditorium. Photo: BSS

A total of 22 individuals have been honoured with "Agriculturally Important Person (AIP)-2021" for their outstanding contribution to agriculture sector in Bangladesh.

Agriculture Minister Abdus Shahid formally handed over the awards among the 22 individuals as the chief guest at Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury joined the ceremony as the special guest with Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akter in the chair.

The individuals were selected under five categories and the award was given under the AIP policy-2019 with a view to recognising individuals and organisations for their contributions to agriculture, fisheries and livestock and forest sectors.

Speaking on the occasion, the agriculture minister dubbed AIP recipients as "captain of the ship" saying the country's agriculture sector is moving forward for their contributions.

He said the AIP award has been introduced for enhancing social status and honour of the farmers.

The award will further encourage the farmers in agricultural works and further boost the current development spree of the sector, said Abdus Shahid.

Media personality and private television channel i Managing Director Shaikh Siraj, environmentalist and founder of Chattogram-based 'Tilottoma' Sahela Abedin and Cooperative entrepreneur Shikha Rani Chakraborty got the award under the category of government registered farm organiser.

Under the agricultural innovations on technology and breed, ACI Agri-business president AKM Faraezul Huq Ansary, entrepreneur of safe vegetable production of Daudkandi in Cumilla MA Matin, M Wali Ullah for farm mechanisation and Fakirhat Upazila Chairman Shawpan Kumar Das were awarded for using organic pesticides.

M Sanwar Hossain, Shahida Begum, Sureshwar Mallik, M Ruhul Amin, M Shakawat Hossain, M Amirul Islam, Masudul Huq Chowdhury, M Rafiqul Islam, M Sirajul Islam and M Hazrat Ali were given the award under the category of agricultural, commercial farming and agricultural processing industries.

Two persons got the AIP under category of Production of Exportable Agricultural items.

Organic and Vermi-compost producer Ram Nibash Agarwala, commercial dairy farmer Maya Rani Baul and successful seed producer M Abdul Khaleque received the award under Bangabandhu Gold Agriculture Award recipient category.

Earlier, the government had honoured 13 persons with AIP award in 2020 for the first time.

Agriculturally Important Person / Bangladesh

