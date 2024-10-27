22 held in Gaibandha for proxy participation in DC office recruitment exam

22 people have been detained for committing fraud in a recruitment exam in Gaibandha on 27 October. Photo: UNB

Twenty-two individuals were caught posing as proxy candidates during the oral examination for office assistant positions at the Gaibandha Deputy Commissioner's Office yesterday (26 October).

They were later handed over to police.

The detainees, hailing from various areas across Gaibandha, were identified when discrepancies were noted between the handwritings on the written exam papers and of those who appeared for the oral test.

Members of the recruitment board noticed irregularities during the oral examination, which began at 2pm on Saturday. Out of the 226 candidates who qualified for this phase, 36 were marked absent.

Md. Shariful Islam, deputy director of Gaibandha's Local Government Division and a member of the recruitment board, confirmed the incident.

"When confronted, the detainees admitted that they were appearing as proxies for the actual candidates," Islam said.

Officials suspect the involvement of an organised syndicate facilitating this type of examination fraud.

The recruitment process, initiated on 25 May by former deputy commissioner Kazi Nahid Rasul, aims to fill 55 office assistant vacancies in the revenue section of the Deputy Commissioner's Office.

The positions are open to candidates with SSC and HSC qualifications, drawing 3,722 applicants for the written exam held on Friday (25 October) across various district educational institutions, with 226 advancing to the oral round.