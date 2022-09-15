22-day ban on Hilsha fishing from 7 Oct

In a bid to facilitate hilsa breeding, the government is going to impose a countrywide 22-day ban on catching, carrying, preserving, and selling the fish from 7 October.

In an official notice published by the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock it was said that all kinds of procurement, transportation, buy-sell, and stock up has been banned from 7 to 28 October.

Every year, the government imposes a fishing ban during the breeding season of Hilsha to prevent fishermen from catching egg-bearing fishes and decreasing the fish population.

