22-day ban on hilsa fishing to start on 12 Oct

20 September, 2023, 05:55 pm
20 September, 2023, 05:59 pm

During the ban period, procurement, marketing, buying, selling, transportation, stocking and exchange of hilsa will be prohibited across the country.

Catching hilsa, one of the geographical indication (GI) products of Bangladesh, will be banned for 22 days from 12 October to 2 November as it is the main breeding season of this year.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Task Force Committee on Hilsa Resource Development at the Fisheries Department's conference room at Matsya Bhaban in the capital today, a press release said here.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting, the release added.

During the ban period, procurement, marketing, buying, selling, transportation, stocking and exchange of hilsa will be prohibited across the country.

Hilsha / Ban / fishing ban

