22 cars ready at secretariat for interim govt advisers

According to the Secretariat, 15 advisors and one chief adviser will be part of the cabinet.

A BMW model has been allocated for the Chief Adviser, while the remaining 21 vehicles, all Toyota Camry models, have been designated for other advisers. Photo: TBS
A BMW model has been allocated for the Chief Adviser, while the remaining 21 vehicles, all Toyota Camry models, have been designated for other advisers. Photo: TBS

A total of 22 cars have been prepared and sent to the cabinet division following a request from the division, according to sources within the transport pool.

According to the Secretariat, 15 advisors and one chief adviser will be part of the cabinet.

Among these vehicles, a BMW model has been allocated for the Chief Adviser. The remaining 21 vehicles, all Toyota Camry models, have been designated for other advisers.

An official from the transport pool mentioned, "Not all of these cars may be needed by the advisers. Five additional cars have been sent as a precautionary measure, to ensure immediate replacement in case any vehicle experiences mechanical issues."

The vehicles have been provided with drivers and necessary fuel.

 

 

 

