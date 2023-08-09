22 baby cobras found in a house in Faridpur

At least 22 baby monocled cobras were found from a house in Madhukhali upazila of Faridpur on Wednesday (9 August).

With the latest cobras, over a hundred snakes were recovered from the area in recent days, according to locals.

The hatchlings were recovered from the house of Md Hasan Biswas at Garakhola Ward no-4 of Madhukhali municipality.

Md Anisur Rahman Liton, local municipal councillor and panel mayor, said, "The people of the house informed a snake-catcher as soon as they saw one snake. The snake-catcher came and recovered the baby cobras."

People from the neighbourhood thronged the house to see the snakes being caught, he added.

Rubia Begum, wife of Hasan Biswas, said she saw a "big snake" under the bed near her feet on Tuesday night and informed others.

Of the 22 baby snakes found, seven were caught alive while the rest were killed by the family members, she said, adding that the mother snake was not found.