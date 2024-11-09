2,166 cases filed, Tk 76.28 lakh fine imposed for breaching traffic rules: DMP

The traffic division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 2,166 cases and imposed Tk76.28 lakh in fines during drives against traffic rule violators on Thursday (7 November) and yesterday (8 November).

Talebur Rahman, DC (Media) of the DMP, shared the information in a media release today (9 November).

Additionally, 184 vehicles were impounded, and 94 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital.

The drive will continue to maintain discipline, he said.