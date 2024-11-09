2,166 cases filed, Tk 76.28 lakh fine imposed for breaching traffic rules: DMP

Bangladesh

UNB
09 November, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 02:29 pm

Related News

2,166 cases filed, Tk 76.28 lakh fine imposed for breaching traffic rules: DMP

Additionally, 184 vehicles were impounded, and 94 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital

UNB
09 November, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 02:29 pm
2,166 cases filed, Tk 76.28 lakh fine imposed for breaching traffic rules: DMP

The traffic division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) filed 2,166 cases and imposed Tk76.28 lakh in fines during drives against traffic rule violators on Thursday (7 November) and yesterday (8 November).

Talebur Rahman, DC (Media) of the DMP, shared the information in a media release today (9 November).

Additionally, 184 vehicles were impounded, and 94 others were towed during the drives conducted in different parts of the capital.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The drive will continue to maintain discipline, he said.

Traffic rules / fine / DMP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

5h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

20h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

21h | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

Speech offence cases to be dismissed with repeal of DSA: Asif Nazrul

3h | Videos
Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

Trump's Victory: Cold sparks Trade war that sends Eurozone & China into Recession

18h | Videos
Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

Tea workers of 18 government gardens are on strike

20h | Videos
Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

Companies Are Already Exiting China to Escape Trump’s Tariffs

23h | Videos