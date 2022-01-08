21 trafficked women, children return from India

TBS Report
08 January, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 02:16 pm

21 trafficked women, children return from India

The return was made possible due to the concerted efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, Bangladesh Sub-High Commission in Kolkata and the Women and Children Anti-Trafficking Task Force in West Bengal

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A group of twenty-one women and children, who were trafficked to India at different times, has been brought back to the country via Benapole land port.

Until their repatriation on Friday, these people were living in safe homes in West Bengal after being detained in India.

A delegation of Bangladesh Sub-High Commission in Kolkata, in the presence of the Director General (Consular and Expatriate Welfare) of the Ministry of External Affairs Seheli Sabrin, on Saturday handed over the trafficked women and children to the local Upazila executive officer, Upazila Women and Children Affairs officer and police administration at the Benapole border.

The return was made possible due to the concerted efforts of the Ministry of External Affairs, Bangladesh Sub-High Commission in Kolkata and the Women and Children Anti-Trafficking Task Force in West Bengal.

