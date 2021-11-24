21 rallies across country to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Independence

As part of the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Independence, mass rallies will be held at 21 places, said the Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

As part of celebrating "Pothe Pothe Bijoy", seven regional and 14 sub-regional rallies will be held. These areas were liberated from Pakistani aggression before the country's victory on 16 December 1971.

The event will be officially launched on 26 November through a sub-regional gathering in Dinajpur.

AKM Mozammel Haque, who is also the president of the Golden Jubilee of Independence Celebration Implementation Committee, made the statements at a press conference held at the meeting room of the Ministry of Liberation War on Wednesday.