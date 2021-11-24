21 rallies across country to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Independence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:20 pm

Related News

21 rallies across country to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Independence

As part of celebrating “Pothe Pothe Bijoy”, seven regional and 14 sub-regional rallies will be held

TBS Report
24 November, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 24 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
21 rallies across country to celebrate Golden Jubilee of Independence

As part of the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of Independence, mass rallies will be held at 21 places, said the Liberation War Minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

As part of celebrating "Pothe Pothe Bijoy", seven regional and 14 sub-regional rallies will be held. These areas were liberated from Pakistani aggression before the country's victory on 16 December 1971.

The event will be officially launched on 26 November through a sub-regional gathering in Dinajpur.

AKM Mozammel Haque, who is also the president of the Golden Jubilee of Independence Celebration Implementation Committee, made the statements at a press conference held at the meeting room of the Ministry of Liberation War on Wednesday.

Top News

Golden Jubilee of Independence / mass rallies / Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

BNP demanding Khaleda Zia’s treatment abroad

1d | Videos
Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

Fresh protest in Europe against new Covid 19 restrictions

1d | Videos
Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

Oil price hike also to fund BPC’s flats, office

1d | Videos
RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

RMG rings alarm amid fuel price hike, Covid in Europe

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?

5
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

6
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’