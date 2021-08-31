21 more Biranganas recognised as freedom fighters

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:10 pm

Related News

21 more Biranganas recognised as freedom fighters

TBS Report
31 August, 2021, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 31 August, 2021, 02:10 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

The government has recognised 21 more Biranganas, women who were tortured by the Pakistani forces during the Liberation War in 1971, as freedom fighters for their significant role in the history of the country's independence.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on 24 August. 

The Biranganas received this recognition as per the decision taken during the 75th meeting of the National Freedom Fighters Council.

With this, the number of Biranganas recognized as freedom fighters stand at 438.

After the change in status, they will be eligible for all government benefits provided to freedom fighters, including the monthly freedom fighters' allowance.

In 1972, following the independence of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman honoured the women who were persecuted during the liberation war by recognising them as 'Birangana'.

The work of compensation and rehabilitation of these women began under his direction. However, with the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, the rehabilitation work came to a halt.

Lare on  10 October 2014, the National Freedom Fighters Council recognised them as freedom fighters. The proposal was passed in the parliament on 29 January of the following year.
 

Top News

freedom fighters / Biranganas

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

TingTongTube: Safe content for children in Bengali

20h | Videos
Wastage rate increasing in RMG

Wastage rate increasing in RMG

20h | Videos
Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

Gazipur ICD to benefit RMG

20h | Videos
Metrorail in performance test

Metrorail in performance test

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

2
False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks
Banking

False CIB report: Bangladesh Bank upholds penalty on 3 banks

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends

5
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

6
Photo: Collected from Sajeeb Wazed‘s verified Facebook page.
Economy

Next step of digital Bangladesh is cashless society: Joy