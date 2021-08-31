21 more Biranganas recognised as freedom fighters

The government has recognised 21 more Biranganas, women who were tortured by the Pakistani forces during the Liberation War in 1971, as freedom fighters for their significant role in the history of the country's independence.

The Ministry of Liberation War Affairs issued a gazette notification in this regard on 24 August.

The Biranganas received this recognition as per the decision taken during the 75th meeting of the National Freedom Fighters Council.

With this, the number of Biranganas recognized as freedom fighters stand at 438.

After the change in status, they will be eligible for all government benefits provided to freedom fighters, including the monthly freedom fighters' allowance.

In 1972, following the independence of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman honoured the women who were persecuted during the liberation war by recognising them as 'Birangana'.

The work of compensation and rehabilitation of these women began under his direction. However, with the assassination of Bangabandhu in 1975, the rehabilitation work came to a halt.

Lare on 10 October 2014, the National Freedom Fighters Council recognised them as freedom fighters. The proposal was passed in the parliament on 29 January of the following year.

