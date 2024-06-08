21 industrial establishments receive National Productivity Award

A total of 21 industrial and service establishments across six categories have been awarded the "National Productivity and Quality Excellence Award 2022" for their significant contributions to the country's economy.

Additionally, one trade organisation has received the "Institutional Appreciation Award 2022."

The awards were presented to the owners or representatives of the industrial establishments by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun at a ceremony held on Saturday (8 June) at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital.

The National Productivity Organization (NPO), an institution under the Ministry of Industries, organised the award ceremony.

The Industries Minister stated that controlling inflation is a major challenge for the current government. In this regard, necessary measures have been taken in the new budget to rein in inflation. He expressed optimism that inflation will be brought under control by the end of the year and stability will return to the money market.

The award ceremony was chaired by NPO Director General (Additional Secretary) Muhammad Mesbahul Alam. Special guests at the event included Industries Ministry Senior Secretary Zakia Sultana and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry President Mahbubul Alam.

Of the large industries, Eco-Tex Limited has secured the first position in the RMG subsector, while Fakir Fashion Limited bagged the second prize and Square Fashions Limited won the third prize.

Green Textile Limited has secured the first position in the Textile subsector, while 4a Yarn Dyeing Limited bagged the second prize and Mozaffar Hossain Spinning Mills Limited won the third prize.

Ispahani Tea Limited has secured the prize in the Food and Beverage subsector while Nuvista Pharma Limited bagged the prize in the medicine and chemical subsector.

Banga Building Materials Limited has secured the first position in the steel, engineering and service subsector, while Multiline Industries Limited bagged the second prize.

Of the medium size industries, FGS Denim Wear Limited won the first prize in RMG subsector, while Shanta Expression Limited won the second prize.

Biopharma won the first prize in medicine subsector while Gate Oil Limited won the second prize. Bongo Plastic International Limited won the prize in the Steel and Engineering subsector.

In small industries, Sheltech Holdings Limited, Rangpur Foundry Limited and Adzi Trims Limited won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

In micro industries, cottage industries and state-won industries, Masco Dairy Enterprise, Rupkotha Fashion and Charu Company Bangladesh won the first, second and third prizes, respectively.

Additionally, the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry received the Institutional Appreciation Award 2022.