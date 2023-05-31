21 fishermen rescued alive after being stranded 10 days at sea

Bangladesh Coast Guard today rescued 21 fishermen alive from a fishing trawler that had been stranded in the deep sea due to engine failure.

They were rescued from the sea about 15 nautical miles from the coast of Cox's Bazar around 2pm on Wednesday (31 May), Coast Guard Cox's Bazar office said.

"21 fishermen of a fishing trawler named FB Junayed were stranded for the last 10 days after its engine failed in the deep sea. After receiving the information, the Coast Guard started a operation to rescue them. At one point, the fishermen were rescued unharmed from the deep sea about 15 nautical miles from the coast of Cox's Bazar on Wednesday afternoon," the Coast Guard added.

They have been given first aid and food.

Coast Guard Cox's Bazar office said that a detailed briefing will be held in the afternoon.