21 fire incidents reported countrywide in last 38 hours: Fire service

The fire service received a total of 21 reports of fire incidents countrywide in 38 hours from 4am Sunday to 6pm Monday.

During this period, 15 buses, two trucks, a car, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw and a leguna were set on fire, the Fire Service and Civil Defence said in a statement.

Twelve incidents occurred in Dhaka city, four in Dhaka division (Gazipur and Narayanganj), four in Chattogram division (Khagrachari) and one in Rajshahi Division (Bogura).

A total of 41 units of fire service worked to extinguish these fires.

Analysing the incidents, the fire service said more fire incidents occurred during the day than at night. Out of a total of 21 fires, 16 occurred between 6pm to 6am.

Meanwhile, from 28 October to 6 November, the fire service received a total of 110 reports of fires.

Among the incidents, 29 fires occurred on 28 October, 19 on 29 October, one on 30 October, 11 on 31 October, 14 on 1 November, seven on 2 November, six on 4 November, 13 on 5 November, and 10 on 6 November.