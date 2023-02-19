21 February: Route map finalised for Central Shaheed Minar

A route map has been finalised for going to the Central Shaheed Minar on February 21 to pay respect to language martyrs.

Dhaka University's Central Coordination Committee finalised the route map which will be effective from 8pm on February 20.

According to the map, visitors can enter the Central Shaheed Minar through DU BUET DMC triangle in front of Salimullah Muslim Hall, Jagannath Hall and can exit through the main gate of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital, Doyel Crossing of Dhaka University.

Other roads on the campus area will be closed from 8.00 pm on Monday (February 20).

According to the map, people can enter the university area using the Azimpur graveyard road and the old High Court road, Doyel Crossing, Bangla Academy, TSC crossing, the road beside the VC's residence, New Market crossing and the north gate of Azimpur graveyard.

The road on the east side of Jagannath Hall from TSC and the road to Chankharpool from Doyel Crossing will remain closed.

Dhaka University authorities arranged a press conference at the Abdul Motin Virtual classroom of Dhaka University on Sunday noon where they disclosed the route map and overall preparation taken to mark the Language Martyrs Day on 21 February.

"Everything is going on well, and we hope we will be able to mark the 21st February with great enthusiasm. All the preparations have been completed and some minor preparations are yet to be taken," DU VC Professor Akhtaruzzaman told the press conference.

The other organisations will pay their homage at the altar of the Central Shaheed Minar after the President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker show their respects, he said.

However, this year there will be no restriction on personal homage paying, as every individual will be given the chance to pay their homage.

During a recent visit at the Central Shaheed Minar premises, it is seen that the premises of the altar has been washed and painted. The area has been decorated with colourful lights while check posts have been set up to ensure the security of the visitors.

Law enforcement agencies are monitoring the area through multiple CCTV cameras.

A temporary control room has been set up in front of Law Faculty by the Police and Rab to monitor the area and take action instantly in case of any emergency.

On the other hand, the teachers and the students of Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University were seen busy to give their finishing touches on the graffiti and on other art works.

Tawhidul Islam, a third-year student of Drawing and Painting Department of Fine Arts Faculty of Dhaka University, who has been doing wall painting for the last two days, told UNB that, "The preparations are almost complete. The only remaining thing is the graffiti on the premises of Central Shaheed Minar. The remaining portion will be finished within the given time."