21-day Amar Ekushey Book Fair begins on Sunday in Ctg

A 21-day Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022 will begin in the port city on Sunday.

The fair will be inaugurated at 3pm at the gymnasium ground of MA Aziz Stadium here and it will continue till 10 March.

The book fair, which is traditionally held from February 1, has been delayed this year due to the on-going Covid-19 pandemic. Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) has organized the book fair.

CCC ward councillor Nisar Uddin Ahmed Monju, convener of the fair said this at a press conference on the fair premises on Friday noon.

"A total of 150 stalls were allotted last year, however, around 120 stalls have been kept for this year and allotted to well-renowned publishing houses in Chattogram and Dhaka," he informed.

He said the overall preparation including construction of stalls has already been completed.

Nisar Uddin Ahmed Manju said that this year's fair will have some specialities as Bangabandhu Corner, Women Writer's Corner, Children's Corner and Wi-Fi Zone have been set up on the fair premises.

"In addition, another corner is being set up, where authors will have the opportunity to talk about their books on the day of publication. Standing in this corner, authors will be able to comment on their books any time during the scheduled time of the fair," he added.

The visitors at the fair will be able to see and listen to the authors through two LED screens, he added.

The councillor further said that the fair will be held every day from 3 pm to 9 pm, in weekly holidays from 10 am to 9 pm.

The entire fair venue will be under CCTV coverage. Volunteers will be on duty along with the law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, he said.

President of Creative Publishers Council Shah Alam Nipu, General Secretary of Professional Coordinating Council Riaz Haider Chowdhury, Researcher Jamal Uddin, Poet Ovik Osman, Poet Kamrul Hasan Badal, General Secretary of Creative Publishers Council Ali Prayas were present at the press conference.