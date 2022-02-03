21 BAF officers awarded JCSC certificates

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 08:46 pm

Squadron Leader Md Rakib Hosain, of the Bangladesh Air Force’s ADWC, won the ‘Chief of Air Staff’s Certificate and Trophy’ for best overall performance in the course

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Command and Staff Training Institute (CSTI) awarded Junior Command and Staff Course (JCSC) certificates to 21 officers of the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) on Thursday.

An officer of the Srilankan Air Force and two officers from the Nigerian Air Force, graduating from the 13-week-long course were also awarded, reads a press statement.

 Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul Haque distributed the certificates to the graduating officers as the chief guest of the award ceremony of the 118th Junior Command and Staff Course of CSTI at BAF Base Bashar in Dhaka cantonment.

Squadron Leader Md Rakib Hosain, of the Air Defense Weapons Control (ADWC) of Bangladesh Air Force, won the 'Chief of Air Staff's Certificate and Trophy' for his overall best performance in the course.

The course, which first began in 1976, is designed to train officers on effective command and staff duties within service, inter-service, and joint service environments.

Speaking on the occasion, Air Vice Marshal AHM Fazlul placed emphasis on applied knowledge for the graduating officers, and thanked the government of Srilanka and Nigeria for sending officers to this course.

Group Captain Md Sharif Mustafa, commanding officer of CSTI, was present on the occasion with other senior BAF officers.

 

