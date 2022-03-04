20km long tailback on Dhaka-Ctg highway following road crashes

File photo. A three-kilometre tailback ensued at Daudkandi and stretched to Shahidnagar, on the way to Dhaka. Photo: Prothom Alo.
Hundreds of vehicles and commuters got stuck in a 20-kilometre-long tailback on Dhaka-Chattogram highway in Cumilla early Friday (4 March) due to three separate road crashes in the area.

Elliotganj Highway Police In-charge Saiful Islam said the traffic congestion since Friday 4am was caused by three accidents involving trucks at Chandina that took place in the wee hours.

A truck driver also died in one of these accidents, he added.

Hundreds of vehicles got stuck which caused extreme miseries to the drivers and passengers.

However, the traffic on the highway became normal after 3pm, the official said.

 

