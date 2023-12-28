20,773 local observers to monitor 7 January polls

The Election Commission (EC) today approved 20,773 local observers from 84 organisations to monitor the next general elections slated for 7 January 2024.

"Of the total number, 517 local observers from 40 organisations have taken approval centrally," EC Secretariat director (public relations) Shariful Alam told BSS.

He said the rest have taken approval from returning officers across the country.

Those who have obtained approval centrally can oversee polling in constituencies nationwide according to their preference, Alam added.

Those who have taken approval from returning officers can only monitor the elections in the districts for which they have taken clearance, said the EC official.

Based on the Representation of the People Order, the EC developed a policy for selecting local election observers.

The registration of local observers started before the 9th parliamentary elections in 2008.