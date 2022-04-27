206 kg gold seized over 30 yrs in Chattogram to be deposited with BB

Representational Image. Gold bars and coins are stacked in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, August 14, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder/File Photo

Chattogram Customs House will deposit to the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Dhaka, about 206 kg of gold ornaments and gold bars valued at Tk115 crore, seized at Shah Amanat International Airport and elsewhere in Chattogram over the last 30 years.

Chattogram Customs House Commissioner Fakhrul Alam sent a letter to the National Board of Revenue chairman in this regard, seeking the help of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) as transporting the gold is risky and will require a helicopter.

"We have decided to deposit the gold seized over more than 30 years to the Bangladesh Bank head office in Dhaka. However, any gold regarding which there is any criminal case under trial, will not be sent to Dhaka until the case is settled," Fakhrul Alam told TBS.

He also said they have sought logistics support of the NBR to transfer the gold.

In the letter, Chattogram Customs House said that although the gold was seized at various locations, including Shah Amanat Airport, it was not deposited to the BB head office in Dhaka and was temporarily deposited with the BB Chattogram branch. It also suggested a committee be formed to handle the matter, comprised representatives from Chattogram Customs House, the Customs Intelligence and Investigation Department, and NBR.

The customs house has already completed inventory of the 18 lots of gold bars weighing 206 kg and 80 grams, and ornaments weighing 80 grams.

Chattogram Customs House sources said that it had thought the gold can be deposited at any BB branch. However it later came to know they are only custodians of the gold seized on different occasions. The gold has been lying idle in Chattogram and came to no use of the state. With the gold deposited in Bangladesh Bank, Dhaka, the government and the NBR can auction it to the benefit of the state.