2023 Military Strength Ranking: Bangladesh 12th among ‘Powers on the Rise’ 

Bangladesh has ranked 40th out of 145 countries in the annual Global Firepower 2023 Military Strength Ranking.

Bangladesh, however, ranked 12th on the GFP review's list of 'Powers on the Rise', which highlights national military powers based on growth in strength trends through 2023.

Based on the GFP formula, the list features current world military powers, with a rising trend. "PowerIndex" score has been used to rank countries.

The 'Powers on the Rise' for 2023 annual defense review includes 53 nations.

Bangladesh has a PowerIndex score of 0.5871 (a score of 0.0000 is considered 'perfect'). This entry was last reviewed on 5 January 2023.

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukraine has ranked 15th among the strongest militaries in the world out of 145 countries. Ukraine ranked 22nd in the 2022 ranking. Russia, on the other hand, remained second in the ranking.

Currently, 145 countries are considered for the Global Firepower (GFP) annual defense review.

Each country is evaluated based on a variety of factors related to a prolonged offensive or defensive military campaign.

Categories are weighted and processed through in-house formulas to produce the PowerIndex rating used to compile the finalized GFP list.

