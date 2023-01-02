2022 sees highest road accidents in 8 years: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
02 January, 2023, 01:15 pm

2022 sees highest road accidents in 8 years: Jatri Kalyan Samity

There were at least 6,749 accidents in 2022, which is the highest in eight years, reports Jatri Kalyan Samity.

According to the annual accident observation report of the accident monitoring cell of Jatri Kollyan Samity, 9,951 people were killed in the accidents while 12,356 were injured.

Secretary General of the organisation Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury presented this report in a press conference organised by Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity at Dhaka Reporters Unity Sagar-Runi Auditorium in Segun Bagicha of the capital on Monday morning (2 January).

The percentage of death is 19.89% higher than that of 2021 and the percentage of injuries is 27.43% higher than 2021.

Of the total deceased, 550 people died in 606 rail accidents, 357 people died in 262 waterway accidents while 743 went missing.

A total of 7,617 accidents took place on the road, rail and waterways, which killed 10,858 people and injured 12,875 people.

Apart from the four times increase in the number of registered vehicles in the last eight years, small vehicles especially motorcycles, easybikes and three wheelers running on the highways defying government ban has increased the number of accidents substantially.

To decrease accidents the organisation put forward a few suggestions including actualising the election manifesto of the government regarding road safety, implementing the Road Transport Act 2018 by identifying loopholes in the law and setting up CCTVs, increasing budget for road safety, creating a road safety unit by the road transport ministry, establishing traffic signs, creating zebra crossings, training drivers and many more.

