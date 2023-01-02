2022 sees highest road accidents since 2015: Jatri Kalyan Samity

TBS Report
02 January, 2023, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2023, 06:24 pm

2022 sees highest road accidents since 2015: Jatri Kalyan Samity

9,951 people were killed and 12,356 injured in 6,749 accidents last year

2022 sees highest road accidents since 2015: Jatri Kalyan Samity

At least 6,749 accidents took place in 2022, which is the highest since 2015, reports Bangladesh Jatri Kalyan Samity, a passengers' welfare organisation.

According to the annual accident observation report of the accident monitoring cell of the organisation, 9,951 people were killed in the accidents while 12,356 were injured.

Earlier in 2015, the organisation reported 6,642 deaths and 21,755 injuries in 6,561 road accidents.

Secretary General of the organisation Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury presented the report in a press conference at Dhaka Reporters Unity's Sagar-Runi Auditorium in Segun Bagicha of the capital on Monday.

Compared to the casualties in 2021, the number of deaths and injuries in 2022 is 19.89% and 27.43% higher respectively.

Of the total deceased, 550 people died in 606 rail accidents, 357 people died in 262 riverine accidents and 743 went missing.

A total of 7,617 accidents took place on the road, rail and waterways, which killed 10,858 people and left 12,875 people injured.

Apart from a four times increase in the number of registered vehicles in the last eight years, small vehicles especially motorcycles, easy bikes and three-wheelers running on the highways defying government ban, has substantially increased the number of accidents.

To decrease road accidents, the organisation put forward a few suggestions, including actualising the election manifesto of the government regarding road safety, implementing the Road Transport Act 2018 by identifying loopholes in the law and setting up CCTVs, increasing the budget for road safety, creating a road safety unit by the road transport ministry, ensuring proper traffic signs, creating zebra crossings, training drivers, etc.

road accident / Jatri Kalyan Samity

