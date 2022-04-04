2022 milestone year for Bangladesh-US ties: US State Secy Blinken 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 10:30 am

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (right). Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen (left) and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (right). Photo: Collected

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken has written a letter to Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen with good sentiment commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties between Bangladesh and the US.

He said that 2022 is a "milestone year" for the two nations in terms of cooperation and partnerships, reads a foreign ministry press release issued in this regard.

Blinken, in the letter, mentioned that close cooperation between the two friendly countries is commendable in protecting the general people from terrorism, human trafficking and drug trafficking.

The US state secretary welcomed the continuation of dialogues on labour rights, religious freedom, human rights democracy, and good governance stating that these are key issues for the Biden administration.

He further wrote that Bangladesh and the US will continue to work closely on strengthening economic ties, investing in development efforts, addressing the climate change challenges, regional security, peacekeeping operations, and finding a lasting solution for the Rohingya crisis. 

Blinken said the US stood by the people of Bangladesh by providing 60 million doses of Covid-19 jabs marking 50-years of bilateral ties

He hoped that Bangladesh-US relations would reach new and unique heights in the next 50 years.
 

Bangladesh / USA / Diplomacy / Antony Blinken / FM Momen

