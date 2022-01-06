2021 was a demonstration of India, Bangladesh’s deep solidarity: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister of India Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has said that 2021 was a demonstration of India and Bangladesh's deep solidarity and friendship.

He made the statement while exchanging New Year's greetings with Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.

"[We] agreed that we must build further on that foundation in 2022", he said in a tweet published from his official twitter profile on Thursday (6 January).

"Congratulated him [Momen] on the cricket victory in New Zealand", added the tweet.