2015 crude bomb attack: 54 BNP activists acquitted of killing truck helper in Barishal

A Barishal Court on Sunday acquitted 54 activists of BNP and affiliated organisations from charges of killing a truck driver's assistant in 2015 by throwing a crude bomb.



Judge TM Musa of the Barishal Tribunal for Suppression of Crime Endangering Public Safety passed the order.



Special prosecutor of the court Nurul Haque said the accused were acquitted as the witnesses didn't give proper statements and there was not enough evidence against them.



All the accused were present at the court during the hearing, he said.



According to the case complaint, on 18 January 2015, some miscreants stopped a truck at Shahanur bus stand in Barishal and threw a crude bomb at it.



The truck immediately caught fire, burning the truck driver's sleeping assistant, a youth named Shohag, to death.



Police filed a case against 57 people over the incident for killing Sohag by use of explosive elements at the Ujirpur police station.



Nurul Islam, then Officer-in-Charge of the police station later submitted a charge sheet against 54 people in this case.