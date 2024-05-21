20,000 homeless people to get houses in June

20,000 homeless people to get houses in June

A file photo of Ashrayan Project: Photo: Mumit M/TBS
A file photo of Ashrayan Project: Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The government will hand over houses to 20,000 homeless people in the country in June next in rest of the 5th phase under the Asrayan-2 project.
 
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) today (21 May) approved a proposal to follow the Direct Procurement Method (DPM) to hold the formal handover operations programme for rehabilitating the landless and homeless people under the Ashrayan-2 project.
 
Finance Minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali presided over the 9th meeting of the CCEA this year held today at the Cabinet Division conference room at Bangladesh Secretariat.
 
Briefing reporters after the meeting, Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan informed that so far some 24,520 landless and homeless people have already been handed over houses under the initiative.
 
He informed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to inaugurate the handing over of the houses.

