2,000 tourists can visit Saint Martin's every day during Dec-Jan, says govt

The government has limited the number of tourists to Saint Martin's to only 2,000 per day during the upcoming December-January period.

On the other hand, in November, tourists can visit the island but they will not be allowed to stay overnight, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir announced at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today (22 October).

"The government will conduct cleaning works at the island throughout February, so tourists will not be able to go," he said.

The deputy press secretary also said, "Saint Martin's is a coral island. These decisions have been taken to protect its environment."