2,000 tourists can visit Saint Martin's every day during Dec-Jan, says govt

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:38 pm

Related News

2,000 tourists can visit Saint Martin's every day during Dec-Jan, says govt

On the other hand, in November, tourists can visit the island but they will not be allowed to stay overnight

TBS Report
22 October, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 22 October, 2024, 06:38 pm
File Photo: Rashed Kabir, Unplash
File Photo: Rashed Kabir, Unplash

The government has limited the number of tourists to Saint Martin's to only 2,000 per day during the upcoming December-January period.

On the other hand, in November, tourists can visit the island but they will not be allowed to stay overnight, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir announced at a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy today (22 October).

"The government will conduct cleaning works at the island throughout February, so tourists will not be able to go," he said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The deputy press secretary also said, "Saint Martin's is a coral island. These decisions have been taken to protect its environment."

Top News

Saint Martin's Island / Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Apurba Jahangir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

9m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

1h | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

1h | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

2h | Videos