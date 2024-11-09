2,000 people did not sacrifice their lives just for an election: Sarjis

Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, talks to reporters after distributing financial assistance to the families of 18 individuals who lost their lives in the mass uprising in the Sylhet division today (9 November). Photo: TBS

Two thousand people did not sacrifice their lives in the July-August mass uprising solely for an election, said Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

"Major political parties had been unable to challenge the fascist government for 16 years and [former prime minister] Sheikh Hasina did not leave the country because of a few individuals. The success of the uprising came from the unified efforts of Bangladesh's entire population, which ultimately forced her to flee," he said today (9 November) after distributing financial assistance to the families of 18 individuals who lost their lives in the mass uprising in the Sylhet division.

Sarjis, also general secretary of the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation, said, "Elections won't be delayed until the state undergoes a complete overhaul, nor will reforms stretch on for 5-6 years. Instead, reforms will be implemented within a reasonable timeframe."

No reasonable person would expect everything to be reformed within a year, he said, adding that systems that have been deteriorating for 16 years need a fair amount of time to be properly restored.

"During the 16 years of the Awami League government, the Election Commission was the most corrupt. Without reforming this Election Commission, a fair election cannot be expected," he added.

At the cheque distribution programme, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, chief executive officer of the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation, said, "Let us all support the families of the martyrs and the injured. Together, we can help these families and those who have suffered paralysis regain their normal lives. The July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation stands by them always."