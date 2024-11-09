2,000 people did not sacrifice their lives just for an election: Sarjis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 06:10 pm

Related News

2,000 people did not sacrifice their lives just for an election: Sarjis

He stated that reforms will be implemented within a reasonable timeframe

TBS Report
09 November, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 November, 2024, 06:10 pm
Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, talks to reporters after distributing financial assistance to the families of 18 individuals who lost their lives in the mass uprising in the Sylhet division today (9 November). Photo: TBS
Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement, talks to reporters after distributing financial assistance to the families of 18 individuals who lost their lives in the mass uprising in the Sylhet division today (9 November). Photo: TBS

Two thousand people did not sacrifice their lives in the July-August mass uprising solely for an election, said Sarjis Alam, a coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

"Major political parties had been unable to challenge the fascist government for 16 years and [former prime minister] Sheikh Hasina did not leave the country because of a few individuals. The success of the uprising came from the unified efforts of Bangladesh's entire population, which ultimately forced her to flee," he said today (9 November) after distributing financial assistance to the families of 18 individuals who lost their lives in the mass uprising in the Sylhet division.

Sarjis, also general secretary of the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation, said, "Elections won't be delayed until the state undergoes a complete overhaul, nor will reforms stretch on for 5-6 years. Instead, reforms will be implemented within a reasonable timeframe."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

No reasonable person would expect everything to be reformed within a year, he said, adding that systems that have been deteriorating for 16 years need a fair amount of time to be properly restored.

"During the 16 years of the Awami League government, the Election Commission was the most corrupt. Without reforming this Election Commission, a fair election cannot be expected," he added.

At the cheque distribution programme, Mir Mahbubur Rahman Snigdho, chief executive officer of the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation, said, "Let us all support the families of the martyrs and the injured. Together, we can help these families and those who have suffered paralysis regain their normal lives. The July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation stands by them always."

Top News

Sarjis Alam / mass uprising / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: The Blouse House

Blissful blouses that make every ensemble shine

7h | Mode
11 spots within Old Dhaka&#039;s central jail were selected for the excavation. Photos: Courtesy

Dhaka’s buried past: Archaeological excavation unveils new history

22h | Panorama
Photo: Pexels

Man-machine symbiosis: Evolution of prosthetics from masking injuries to enhancing abilities

1d | Tech
Will Trump really end wars?

Will Trump really end wars?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

How many megawatts of electricity are coming to Bangladesh from Nepal?

41m | Videos
No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

No further war possible: Iraq's foreign minister

36m | Videos
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly erupts over Article 370, fist fight breaks out

1h | Videos
Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

Why can't the Awami League hold rallies or meetings in the country?

2h | Videos