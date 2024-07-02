2,000 families marooned in Lalmonirhat as water level in Teesta swelling

Bangladesh

UNB
02 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

2,000 families marooned in Lalmonirhat as water level in Teesta swelling

UNB
02 July, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 09:32 pm
The low-lying areas and chars adjacent to the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat have been inundated. Photo: UNB
The low-lying areas and chars adjacent to the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat have been inundated. Photo: UNB

Some 2, 000 families living in the low-lying areas and chars adjacent to the Teesta River in Lalmonirhat have been trapped as the water level of the river is rising again due to upstream flooding and heavy rainfall under the influence of the monsoon. 
 
As of 3:00pm on Tuesday (2 July), the water at the Teesta's Dalia point is flowing just 20 centimetres below the danger level. 
 
However, at 12:00pm, it was flowing 30 centimetres below the danger level, an increase by 10 centimetres in just three hours. 
 
If the water continues to rise, residents of the low-lying areas along the Teesta fear flooding. Several families in low-lying and char areas of five upazilas in the district have already become waterlogged due to the rising water levels. 
 
The areas affected by the flood included Goddimari, Dowani, Saniyajan, Nij Shek Sundar, and Dhumni in Hatibandha upazila; Sindurna, Char Sindurna, Patikapara, and Dowabari in Singamari Union; Votmari, Shailmari, Nohali, and Char Bairati in Kaliganj upazila; Mahishkhocha in Aditmari upazila; and Khuniagach, Kalmati, Rajpur, and Gokunda in the Sadar upazila. 
 
On Monday, the water had started to recede from these areas, but it began rising again on Tuesday afternoon, causing fresh concerns of flooding. 
 
Ershad Mia from the Teesta Gobordhan area in Mahishkhocha union of Aditmari upazila, said that the water level is increasing, and it's feared that by evening, water will enter homes in low-lying areas. 
 
By nightfall, it is expected to flow near the danger level, potentially inundating these areas, he informed. 
 
Sunil Roy, executive engineer of Lalmonirhat Water Development Board, told UNB that the water level of the Teesta started rising from Saturday afternoon. By Sunday at 6pm, it was flowing 15 centimeters below the danger level at the Dalia point. Although it receded on Monday, it began rising again on Tuesday afternoon. 
 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News

Lalmonirhat / marooned / Flood / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Aduri can be found in the Eskaton Garden area. Her favourite spots are the local tea stall and the grocery shop. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

3h | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

13h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

35 universities are inactive for the second day in the teachers' movement

1h | Videos
Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

Why Are Western Allies Concerned About Biden's Debate Debacle?

35m | Videos
Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

3h | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

3h | Videos