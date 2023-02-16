200-metre-long bulk carrier to dock at Patenga Container Terminal on 26 Feb

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:52 pm

Related News

200-metre-long bulk carrier to dock at Patenga Container Terminal on 26 Feb

MV Meghna Victory, owned by Meghna Group, has a draft of 13.2 metres and a length of 200 metres

TBS Report
16 February, 2023, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 02:52 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 200-metre-long bulk carrier vessel, part of four new ships that Meghna Group recently added to its fleet,  will dock at Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on 26 February.

Meghna Group is organising an inauguration ceremony for the four ships at Patenga Container Terminal on 26 February, Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told The Business Standard. 

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will officially inaugurate the four new vessels at PCT. Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Director General of Shipping Department Commodore Md Nijamul Haque and HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Md Mahbubur Rahman will be present at this time.

The four new ultramax dry bulk carriers added to Meghna Group's fleet are MV Meghna Victory, MV Meghna Prestige, MV Meghna Hope and MV Meghna Progress.

Md Abu Taher, the chief engineer of Mercantile Shipping, a concern of Meghna Group, said that MV Meghna Victory will be docked at Patenga Container Terminal on the occasion of the inauguration of four new ships.

"The ship has a draft of 13.2 metres and a length of 200 metres. After unloading goods at the outer anchorage, the draft will be reduced and brought to PCT. Goods won't be unloaded at Patenga," he added. 

MV Meghna Victory arrived at Kutubdia area outside Chattogram port with 62500 metric tonnes of wheat from Canada's Vancouver port on 16 February. Unloading proceedings have begun there. MV Meghna Prestige will arrive at Chattogram port on 17 February with coal from Muara Pantai port in Indonesia. Meghna Hope will start sailing the seas from 15 March and Meghna Progress from coming May.

According to Meghna Group, the four ships were built by a joint venture company of Japan and China named Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co Ltd. Meghna Group's investment in this is $105 million. 100 Bangladeshi sailors have been employed in these ships. With the addition of four new vessels, the number of vessels in the group's fleet stands at 22.

The most expensive bulk carrier in Meghna Group's fleet is valued at $36 million. Each of the small and large ships has an average price of $25 million. As such, Meghna Group's current investment in 22 ships is $550 million.

Meghna Group is the second largest company in the country in terms of the number of vessels with 22 vessels in its fleet.

According to Chittagong Port, only government-level imported rice is currently being unloaded at the newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal. But the ships are small in size.

Cargo ships are presently being loaded under the management of the Chittagong Port Authority.  The port plans to dock large-scale commercial vessels on a regular basis after the 200-metre vessel docking on 26 February.

Earlier, ships with drafts of 9.5 metres and a length of 190 metres were docked at Chittagong port. But on 16 January, a ship with 10 metres long draft and 200 metres in length were docked on a trial basis.

An operator has not yet been appointed to run the Patenga Container Terminal. Currently, bulk carrier ships are being loaded under the management of Chittagong port.

Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) / Bulk Carriers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

4h | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

6h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

2d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

Traditional fish fair at Ichamati Bank of Bogra

39m | TBS Stories
Why BPL's prize money is so low?

Why BPL's prize money is so low?

4h | TBS SPORTS
Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

4h | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

18h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar