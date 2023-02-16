200-metre-long bulk carrier to dock at Patenga Container Terminal on 26 Feb

A 200-metre-long bulk carrier vessel, part of four new ships that Meghna Group recently added to its fleet, will dock at Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on 26 February.

Meghna Group is organising an inauguration ceremony for the four ships at Patenga Container Terminal on 26 February, Chittagong Port Authority Secretary Md Omar Farooq told The Business Standard.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury will officially inaugurate the four new vessels at PCT. Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral M Shahjahan, Director General of Shipping Department Commodore Md Nijamul Haque and HSBC Bangladesh Chief Executive Officer Md Mahbubur Rahman will be present at this time.

The four new ultramax dry bulk carriers added to Meghna Group's fleet are MV Meghna Victory, MV Meghna Prestige, MV Meghna Hope and MV Meghna Progress.

Md Abu Taher, the chief engineer of Mercantile Shipping, a concern of Meghna Group, said that MV Meghna Victory will be docked at Patenga Container Terminal on the occasion of the inauguration of four new ships.

"The ship has a draft of 13.2 metres and a length of 200 metres. After unloading goods at the outer anchorage, the draft will be reduced and brought to PCT. Goods won't be unloaded at Patenga," he added.

MV Meghna Victory arrived at Kutubdia area outside Chattogram port with 62500 metric tonnes of wheat from Canada's Vancouver port on 16 February. Unloading proceedings have begun there. MV Meghna Prestige will arrive at Chattogram port on 17 February with coal from Muara Pantai port in Indonesia. Meghna Hope will start sailing the seas from 15 March and Meghna Progress from coming May.

According to Meghna Group, the four ships were built by a joint venture company of Japan and China named Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co Ltd. Meghna Group's investment in this is $105 million. 100 Bangladeshi sailors have been employed in these ships. With the addition of four new vessels, the number of vessels in the group's fleet stands at 22.

The most expensive bulk carrier in Meghna Group's fleet is valued at $36 million. Each of the small and large ships has an average price of $25 million. As such, Meghna Group's current investment in 22 ships is $550 million.

Meghna Group is the second largest company in the country in terms of the number of vessels with 22 vessels in its fleet.

According to Chittagong Port, only government-level imported rice is currently being unloaded at the newly constructed Patenga Container Terminal. But the ships are small in size.

Cargo ships are presently being loaded under the management of the Chittagong Port Authority. The port plans to dock large-scale commercial vessels on a regular basis after the 200-metre vessel docking on 26 February.

Earlier, ships with drafts of 9.5 metres and a length of 190 metres were docked at Chittagong port. But on 16 January, a ship with 10 metres long draft and 200 metres in length were docked on a trial basis.

An operator has not yet been appointed to run the Patenga Container Terminal. Currently, bulk carrier ships are being loaded under the management of Chittagong port.