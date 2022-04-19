200 hectares of paddy land inundated in Brahmanbaria

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

200 hectares of paddy land inundated in Brahmanbaria

TBS Report
19 April, 2022, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 09:19 pm
200 hectares of paddy land inundated in Brahmanbaria

Paddy on 200 hectares of land in haor areas of Brahmanbaria's Nasirnagar upazila has been inundated by rising water levels of rivers over the last three days, posing a threat to this season's harvest.

The land of haor areas in six unions of the upazila, including Sadar, Bolakot, Burishwar and Goalnagar has been submerged, forcing farmers to harvest their half-ripe paddy.

According to people concerned and farmers, the water level in the rivers of Nasirnagar have already risen at least 2 feet due to onrush of water from upstream in Sunamganj, flooding the low-lying areas adjoining the river and beel. 

The rising water level in the rivers and haor has inundated 200 hectares of paddy fields, causing a huge loss to farmers, they added. 

Many of them took out loans to cultivate paddy on the land. Now they are worried about repaying their loans.

Nabi Nawaz Mia, a local farmer, said he had cultivated paddy on his land in Medini Haor with a loan of Tk50,000. Most of his land has been inundated by haor water for the last few days and he had to harvest some half-ripe paddy.

Another farmer, Harilal Das, said, "Farming is the only livelihood of my family. I cultivated paddy on 9 bighas of haor land this time, but I could not harvest the paddy as it has gone under water." 

He had hoped to harvest 200 maunds of paddy from these lands this time.

However, Nasirnagar Upazila Agriculture Officer Abu Sayed Tareq said the land affected by the flood water would not exceed 40 hectares and a list of affected farmers has been prepared to give them compensatory incentives.

Top News

flash flood / Brahmanbaria

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The production of rice and of tea sank precipitously, reducing Sri Lanka’s purchasing power while also causing food insecurity. Photo: Bloomberg

Sri Lanka shows the folly of fringe theories

7h | Panorama
The inflationary pressure in the Western developed countries has helped developing country exporters receive improved prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

‘Bangladesh neither has nor is pursuing an export-led growth paradigm’

11h | Panorama
Authentic kintsugi items are very expensive as the repairs are usually done in real gold, and the process takes a long time. Photo: Unsplash

DIY Kintsugi: Break it to beautify it

10h | Habitat
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

How ‘product design and technology’ led an engineer to design an apartment

11h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

We have gas reserve for 10 years only-then what?

25m | Videos
Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

Russia-Nato-Ukraine: Comparison of military power

25m | Videos
Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

Shamset Tabrejee’s solo show at Kalakendra

2h | Videos
Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

Who are the richest sports club owners in the world?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

4
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

5
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

6
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Dhaka airport third terminal construction outpaces target