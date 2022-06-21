200 Dhaka Nagar Paribahan buses to be launched on 3 new routes from 1 Sep 

In a bid to restore order in the public transport service in Dhaka, the Bus Route Rationalization Committee (BRCC) has decided to introduce 200 more buses on three new routes from 1 September.

The announcement was made during the committee's 23rd meeting held at the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Nagar Bhaban on Tuesday noon.

The three new routes are Ghatarchar (Keraniganj) to Bhulta (Narayanganj) via Farmgate; Ghatarchar to Meghna Ghat (Kanchpur) via Bosila (Mohammadpur) and Science Lab; Ghatarchar to Narayanganj via Kakrail.

BRRC President and DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam attended the meeting.

The activities of Dhaka Nagar Paribahan were inaugurated on 26 December, 2021, from Mohammadpur.

In 2015, Anisul Haque, late mayor of Dhaka north, took the initiative to run buses by companies based on routes.

After his death on 30 November 2017, Saeed Khokon, the then Mayor of Dhaka south, took over the management of the BRRC and held total 11 meetings.

