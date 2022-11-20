20 sued over death row militants fleeing court

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 November, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2022, 10:30 pm

Police have filed a case against 20 people in connection with the two militants, sentenced to death in the Dipan murder case, who fled from a Dhaka court earlier today.

The case was filed with Kotwali police station on Sunday evening, Officer-in-Charge Md Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard.

The two convicts – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Samir alias Imran, and Abu Siddiq Sohel – were among the eight members of the banned militant outfit Ansar al Islam who were given the death sentence in February last year for the murder of publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan in 2015.

Two motorbike riders came in and blinded the cops by spraying their faces when the officers were carrying out the convicts, according to witnesses. 

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan ordered a nationwide manhunt for the escapees and offered a Tk20 lakh bounty for their arrest.

In a separate development on Sunday, the Supreme Court ordered the authorities to beef up securities at subordinate courts across the country, according to Supreme Court Spokesperson Mohammad Saifur Rahman.

