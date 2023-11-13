20 special trains running ahead of PM's Khulna rally

Bangladesh

UNB
13 November, 2023, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2023, 02:36 pm

Stage erected for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina&#039;s visit to Khulna on 13 November 2023. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS
Stage erected for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to Khulna on 13 November 2023. Photo: Awal Sheikh/TBS

Twenty special trains are running on different routes on Monday as people can join Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's public rally.

Khulna Railway Station Master Md Masud Rana said the trains will carry people from Jashore, Chuadanga, Benapole, Kotchandpur, Alamdanga, Mobarakganj,  Kushtia, and Jhenaidah to Khulna on the occasion of PM's visit.

Besides, five ferries have been arranged at Rupsa Ghat, three at Jailkhana Ghat, and two at Nagar Ghat on this occasion .

Khulna Road Transport and Highways Division (Ferry) executive engineer Md Azam Sheikh said they have arranged an additional six ferries for smooth transportation of people.

On the occasion, the city has taken on a festive look, and AL leaders and activists are eagerly awaiting the premier's visit.

Stringent measures have been taken by law enforcement agencies to ensure foolproof security at the venue.

Khulna / train

