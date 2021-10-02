20% people to be vaccinated by December under COVAX facilities: Health minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque has said 20 percent people will be vaccinated by December under COVAX facilities.

"As per total population of Bangladesh, we will get COVID-19 vaccines for 40 percent population of the country under COVAX facilities...WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus agreed to send coronavirus jabs to Bangladesh for our 40 percent people in phases," he said.

The comments came when the health minister met with Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva, Switzerland on 1 October, an official release said today.