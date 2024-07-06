20 lakh people in 15 districts affected by flood: Disaster minister

Around 20 lakh people in 15 districts were affected by the ongoing flood caused by torrential rains and onrush of upstream water, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Mohibur Rahman said today (6 July).

"Sylhet, Sunamganj, Netrakona, Moulvibazar, Habiganj, Rangpur, Jamalpur, Gaibandha, Feni, Rangamati, Bogura, Kurigram, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat and Cox's Bazar are the worst-hit districts," he said while speaking at a press briefing held at the secretariat.

So far, the government has allocated a total of 8,700 tonnes of rice, Tk3.10 crore in cash, 58,500 sacks of dry food, Tk60 lakh for baby food and Tk60 lakh for fodder for flood-hit districts, he said.

Flood-affected people took refuge in 36,223 shelters, he added.

"A number of districts have been partially flooded.

"According to the local administration's sources, no one died but 20 lakh people were affected by the flood," the minister said.

The government is working on the flood-affected areas, he said adding the southern portion of the country may witness flood.

Noting that there is a possibility of another spell of flood in the month of August or September, the minister said, "We are taking preparation as per the directives of the prime minister."

"I saw in the newspapers that there was no food in some places. For this, we will speak directly to the deputy commissioners concerned," he said.

All necessary items were given to the parliament members, deputy commissioners and Upazila Nirbahi Officers as per their demand and there is no reason for lack of relief, he added.

Replying to a question, the minister said they think the allocation in the flood-hit areas is adequate.

The minister is expected to visit the flood-hit areas in Tangail and Sirajganj on Sunday.