20 injured in bus-truck-covered van collision in Cumilla

A wrecked covered van and a truck on the side of Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Cumilla after an accident on 5 November. Photo: TBS

At least 20 people sustained injuries in a three-way collision between a bus, a truck and a covered van on the Cumilla-Sylhet regional highway in the Debidwar upazila of Cumilla today (5 November).

Vehicular movement on the highway was halted for around five hours following the accident, resulting in long tailbacks, and suffering for travellers.

The accident took place in the Charbakar area of the Debdwar upazila in the morning at around 9:00am, Mirpur Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Gias Uddin told The Business Standard.

Vehicular movement on the highway resumed at around 2:00pm on the day, he added.

According to locals, one of the tyres of the truck in question burst in the Charbakar area of Cumilla in the morning causing it to lose control. At the time, a covered van which was right behind the truck hit it from behind and a bus which was behind the covered ban, also collided with the covered van.

The collision left the vehicles severely damaged and almost two dozen injured.

The injured were later taken to the local Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

As of filing this report at 5:00pm, no death was reported from the accident.