20 injured in bus-truck-covered van collision in Cumilla

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:18 pm

Related News

20 injured in bus-truck-covered van collision in Cumilla

The accident led to a halt in vehicular movement on the Cumilla-Sylhet regional highway for five hours, creating long tailbacks 

TBS Report
05 November, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2024, 05:18 pm
A wrecked covered van and a truck on the side of Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Cumilla after an accident on 5 November. Photo: TBS
A wrecked covered van and a truck on the side of Cumilla-Sylhet highway in Cumilla after an accident on 5 November. Photo: TBS

At least 20 people sustained injuries in a three-way collision between a bus, a truck and a covered van on the Cumilla-Sylhet regional highway in the Debidwar upazila of Cumilla today (5 November).

Vehicular movement on the highway was halted for around five hours following the accident, resulting in long tailbacks, and suffering for travellers.

The accident took place in the Charbakar area of the Debdwar upazila in the morning at around 9:00am, Mirpur Highway Police Outpost Sub-Inspector Gias Uddin told The Business Standard.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Vehicular movement on the highway resumed at around 2:00pm on the day, he added.

According to locals, one of the tyres of the truck in question burst in the Charbakar area of Cumilla in the morning causing it to lose control. At the time, a covered van which was right behind the truck hit it from behind and a bus which was behind the covered ban, also collided with the covered van.

The collision left the vehicles severely damaged and almost two dozen injured.

The injured were later taken to the local Upazila Health Complex for treatment.

As of filing this report at 5:00pm, no death was reported from the accident.

Top News

Bangladesh / three-way collision / Cumilla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

Presidential election in the United States: When will be the results declared?

20m | Videos
Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

Harris and Trump tie in Dixville Notch midnight vote

55m | Videos
Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

Trump-Kamala: Who will get 270 Electoral College?

2h | Videos
Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

Pollster's Poll: Who's Sitting in the US Power

3h | Videos