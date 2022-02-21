20 injured in AL-BNP clash in Laxmipur

UNB
21 February, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 21 February, 2022, 07:39 pm

At least 20 people were injured on Monday in a sporadic clash between activists of ruling Awami League (AL) and opposition BNP during the observance of Language Martyrs Day in Raipur upazila of Lakshmipur district.

Of the injured, 13 were admitted to the Upazila Health Complex.

The two-hour chase and counter-chase started around 9am on Monday which  in front of the Dak-bungalow and Upazila Health Complex areas.

According to the locals, BNP supporters chanted obscene slogans while returning after placing wreaths at local Shaheed Minar  in the early hours of February 21.

The clash ensued when AL activists protested against the obscene slogans.

Abu Sayeed Jutan, general secretary of Raipur Municipal Awami League said that BNP men disturbed sanctity of the day by holding a procession in a violent manner. They chanted obscene language against the prime minister. When the Awami League leaders and activists obstructed them, they were attacked.

At least 30 leaders and activists of the Awami League were injured in the incident, he claimed.

He also demanded the arrest of those involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, a tense situation was prevailing in the area.

The situation was brought to normal, said Raipur Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shipon Barua.

