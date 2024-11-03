20 ex-military officers meet Ruhul Kabir Rizvi

Twenty retired military officers yesterday (2 November) met Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Ahmed at the party's Nayapaltan central office in the capital.

During the meeting, they discussed the country's overall situation, according to BNP office.

In September last year, the retired military officers joined BNP being imbued with the nationalist ideology.

The retired military officers opined that retired military officers can be engaged in the needs of the country and strengthen BNP as a political party.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said during the fascist Sheikh Hasina's regime, many judges talked like politicians.

Former Justice Shamsuddin Manik's talks seemed that he was a presidium member of Awami League, he said.

The former chief of an intelligence agency gifted a sword to a former Chief Justice and activists of Chhatra League gave bouquet to him, Rizvi said, adding that there is no such example in the world.

The BNP leader said, "We will have to protect the independence and sovereignty on one hand, on the other hand, we will have to ensure multi-party democracy. We will have to march forward with these two issues."

About the border issue with India, Rizvi said border killing is taking place regularly. Bordering areas in Thakurgaon, Lalmonirhat, and Habiganj are witnessing the spilling of blood on regular intervals of one or two days, he added.

The BNP leader said bodies of juvenile girls like Felani were hanged in barbed wire but the previous government did not protest a single killing.

Brigadier General (Retd) Md Jahurul Alam, Colonel (Retd) Abdul Haque, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Ayub, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Hasinur Rahman, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Nawroz, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Mustafiz, Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Rashed, Major (Retd) Korban Ali, Major (Retd) Sabbir were present at the meeting, among the 20 ex-military officers.