20 dead, Tk7,482 crore loss incurred due to Cyclone Remal: State minister tells JS

Cyclone Remal wreaks havoc on fishermen’s houses and shops along the Patenga coast of Chattogram. Tidal waters inundate the fishing villages as nearby dams are damaged. The photo was taken from Jelepara in South Halishahar, Patenga on Monday. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

The amount of damage in the whole country due to cyclone Remal is around Tk7,482 crore, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Mohibbur Rahman told the House today (23 June).

The state minister said this in Parliament while answering a tabled question from Awami League MP elected from Satkhira-4 SM Ataul Haque.

In response to the question of Another Awami League MP elected from Chattogram-1 Mahbubur Rahman, the state minister said the death toll in Remal was 20 while the number of affected people is 3,83,817.

State Minister for Expatriates' Welfare Shafiqul Islam Chowdhury, in response to the question of AL MP Parveen Zaman from the reserved seat, said in the last 15 years from 2009 till now, 11,14,312 women workers have gone to abroad for employment.

The state minister said most of the women workers have gone to Saudi Arabia.

