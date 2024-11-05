20 Bangladeshi fishermen reportedly 'abducted' by Arakan Army from Naf River

Members of the Myanmar's Arakan Army have reportedly abducted 20 Bangladeshi fishermen while they were fishing in the Teknaf's Naf River.

Abdus Salam, a member of the upazila's Sabrang union parishad, said the incident occurred around 4:30pm today (5 November) near Naikhongchhari area, at the estuary of the Naf River and the Bay of Bengal.

"The fishermen were taken away in two engine-run and 13 engine-less boats while they were fishing in the estuary. Members of the Arakan Army arrived in a large trawler and took them away at gunpoint.

"All of them are from the Jaliapara area of Shahparir Island in the union," he added.

However, he couldn't confirm the names of the victims.

Teknaf Upazila Executive Officer Md Adnan Chowdhury said he has informed the relevant authorities of the matter.

When asked about the incident, Teknaf 2-Battalion Commander Lieutenant Colonel Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, said he had learned about the matter through local people and families.

"We are communicating with the Myanmar authorities regarding this issue."