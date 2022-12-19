2-yr-old crushed under BRTC bus in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
19 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 11:11 am

Related News

2-yr-old crushed under BRTC bus in Dhaka

UNB
19 December, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 11:11 am
2-yr-old crushed under BRTC bus in Dhaka

A two-year-old girl was crushed under a bus in Mirpur area of the capital on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Raisa, a resident of Mirpur.

The accident occurred around 8pm when Raisa along with her mother was traveling to Mirpur 1 by a rickshaw from Technical area, said Darussalam Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Aminul Bashar.

Raisa fell from the rickshaw following a collision with an auto rickshaw in Technical intersection and then was crushed under the wheels of a bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), he added.

OC Aminul said the child's head was crushed under the wheel of the bus.

"So only the remaining body part could be recovered and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue."

Police detained bus driver Alamin, 36.

Top News

Accident

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

2h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

3h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to write a screenplay?

How to write a screenplay?

1h | TBS Entertainment
The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

18h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

18h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank