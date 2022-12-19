2-yr-old crushed under BRTC bus in Dhaka

A two-year-old girl was crushed under a bus in Mirpur area of the capital on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Raisa, a resident of Mirpur.

The accident occurred around 8pm when Raisa along with her mother was traveling to Mirpur 1 by a rickshaw from Technical area, said Darussalam Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Aminul Bashar.

Raisa fell from the rickshaw following a collision with an auto rickshaw in Technical intersection and then was crushed under the wheels of a bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC), he added.

OC Aminul said the child's head was crushed under the wheel of the bus.

"So only the remaining body part could be recovered and sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital morgue."

Police detained bus driver Alamin, 36.