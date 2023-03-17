2 youths killed in separate road crashes in capital

Two youths were killed in separate road accidents in the capital's Ramna and Matuail areas early Friday, police said.

In the Ramna accident, businessman Abdullah Limon, 30, sustained severe injuries when a speeding truck crashed into his motorbike near the Justice Residence around 1:45am.

Limon, from Manikganj's Ghior upazila, was rushed to the Emergency Department at Dhaka Medical College Hospital where physicians declared him dead around 2:30am, confirmed Mujahidul Islam, sub-inspector at Ramna police station.

The truck driver was detained and the vehicle was also seized soon after the accident, SI Mujahidul added.

Limon's body was kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. His paternal uncle Md Alam said Limon was returning to Narayanganj from the capital's Mirpur after attending a wedding ceremony.

He had a Navana Battery dealership in Narayanganj's Balu Math area.

In the other fatal mishap, an unidentified youth aged around 35 was killed in what looked like a hit-and-run, but there were no witnesses.

An unknown vehicle knocked him down while he was crossing the Dhaka-Chattagram Highway in the Matuail area around 3am, leaving him dead on the spot, said Mostafizur Rahman, sub-inspector at Jatrabari police station.

The body was sent to the DMCH morgue for autopsy, the SI said, adding that they were trying to identify the youth.